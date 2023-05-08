Ringo Starr to perform in downtown Indianapolis this fall

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Ringo Starr, known famously as the drummer of The Beatles, is coming to downtown Indianapolis this fall.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will perform at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre on Friday, Sept. 29. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. ET. Live Nation, Old National Bank and HOB Foundation Room presale tickets will be available Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, May 11 at 10 p.m. ET.

Starr's band lineup includes Steve Lukather from Toto, Colin Hay from Men at Work, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.

Starr joined John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison in The Beatles in 1962.

The band released 17 studio albums, with 20 songs reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Hey Jude," "Let It Be," "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "Help!"