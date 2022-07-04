Rick Springfield to perform at Brown County Music Center in 2023

Tickets for the Jan. 27, 2023, concert go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

Musician, actor and author Rick Springfield is coming to Nashville, Indiana, in 2023.

The Grammy winner will perform at the Brown County Music Center on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through the venue's website, Ticketmaster, at the venue box office or by calling 812-988-5323.

Over the past four decades, Springfield has sold 25 million albums and had 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including "Jessie's Girl," "Don't Talk to Strangers," "Love Somebody" and "Human Touch."

Springfield won a Grammy Award in 1982 for Best Rock Vocal Male Performance ("Jessie's Girl").

Brown County is roughly 60 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.