REO Speedwagon and Styx announce concert date at Ruoff Music Center

The bands will be joined on their "Live & UnZoomed" tour by Canadian rock band Loverboy.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Three legendary rock bands are heading out on tour next summer, including a stop in central Indiana.

REO Speedwagon and Styx will be joined by Loverboy when their "Live & UnZoomed" tour kicks off in Michigan on May 31. The tour will stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on June 10, 2022.

It will be the fifth U.S. tour the bands have done together.

“I can’t think of a better way of touring the USA next year than with good friends we’ve known for years and performed with on many a stage. What a great night of music this will be!" Tommy Shaw of Styx said in a release announcing the tour.

Shaw and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin announced the tour with a lighthearted video on social media Friday.

We're heading out on the road with our buddies @Styxtheband and @loverboyband in 2022! 🎸



Sign up for the REO Speedwagon newsletter & get access to the artist presale Monday 12/6 at 10AM EST: https://t.co/hIqAbACaRO



See you all, LIVE and UNZOOMED! https://t.co/aRbE4Rl9Eu pic.twitter.com/2ADvKPVDGA — REO Speedwagon (@kcreospeedwagon) December 3, 2021

REO Speedwagon and Styx were initially scheduled to perform at Carb Day the Friday before the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2020, but the race and surrounding events were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin joined Bret Michaels of Poison, Don Barnes of 38 Special and Kelly Hansen of Foreigner for a virtual Carb Day concert.