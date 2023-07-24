Remembering Donnie Baker: 'The BOB & TOM Show' pays tribute to the late Ron Sexton

INDIANAPOLIS — "The BOB & TOM Show" is paying tribute to one of its most popular voices.
The show posted a four-minute video on social media Monday, recognizing the work of Ron Sexton, who died Friday while on tour in Dayton, Ohio, where he was scheduled to perform as his popular persona, "Donnie Baker."
"Ron Sexton is best known for Donnie Baker but voiced many other characters for our show," the show wrote.
Sexton also voiced the characters Kenny Tarmac and Floyd the Trucker, along with a number of celebrity impressions. The video posted Monday gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Sexton at work.
Remarkably, the show said much of what Sexton came up with was improvised.
"We'd prompt him, and he would come up with something fantastic, usually in one take," the show wrote.
On Monday's show, comedian Greg Warren joined the show to share his memories of Sexton and his many personas.
You can relive some of Donnie Baker's most memorable "BOB & TOM" appearances on the show's YouTube page:
Sexton's family asked his fans for prayers after announcing his passing on the comedian's Facebook page.
"He was Donnie Baker to most of you, but Ron and Dad to us," his family wrote.
In the days after his death, tributes to Sexton continue online from around the entertainment world:
In a letter shared by the show on Monday morning, Dusty Privette, who toured with Baker, shared his personal observations about Sexton and his commitment to his fans.
"He would spend endless hours after each show, making sure he met every fan who wanted to connect with him. It didn't matter if it took all night; Ron was determined to show his gratitude and reciprocate the love he received," Privette wrote.