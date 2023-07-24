Remembering Donnie Baker: 'The BOB & TOM Show' pays tribute to the late Ron Sexton

Ron Sexton is best known for Donnie Baker but voiced many other characters for our show. If you look through the Donnie Baker playlist on YouTube, you'll see dozens of videos on-air and behind the scenes at the BOB & TOM Show. Whether on stage, on the air, in a promo for a local radio station, in front of a band, or just in conversation, much of what Ron said was improvised. We'd prompt him, and he would come up with something fantastic, usually in one take. We wanted to give you a glimpse of the immense talent we have been privileged to watch for over 20 years, and one we will greatly miss as his friends and coworkers.