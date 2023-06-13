Reds announce earlier start time for game due to Taylor Swift: Eras Tour concert June 30

The Reds vs. Padres game will now have an earlier start time to ease traffic congestion with Swift's concert.

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Indy-based Taylor Swift fans heading to Cincinnati at the end of June for her ongoing Eras Tour can expect a little less chaos getting into the stadium for one of the shows, as the Cincinnati Reds rearrange their schedule to accommodate an influx of Swifties.

The team announced they moved their Reds vs. Padres game time on Friday, June 30 to 5:10 p.m. to alleviate traffic congestion caused by the game and the Taylor Swift's concert.

All gates are scheduled to open at 3:10 p.m., 80 minutes before Paycor Stadium is opening at 4:30 p.m. for the Taylor Swift Eras concert.

“For Friday’s game, we worked with MLB and the Padres to make the start time earlier to give our fans and staff the opportunity to get parked and into the ballpark as quickly as possible,” said Tim O'Connell, Reds Vice President of Ballpark Operations. “It will be an exciting weekend for our city, and we have adjusted our game times for both Friday and Saturday to help ease everyone’s access into their respective events.”