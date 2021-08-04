Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox performing in Carmel in November

The acoustic show will include some of Rascal Flatts' biggest hits, as well as Gary LeVox's new solo work from his EP, "One on One."

CARMEL, Ind. — Country music singer Gary LeVox — most famously known as the lead vocalist of Rascal Flatts — is performing in Carmel in November.

LeVox and his acoustic band will perform at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, Nov. 11 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. The show will include some of Rascal Flatts' biggest hits, as well as LeVox's new solo work from his EP, "One on One."

Tickets start at $35 and will go on sale Friday, Aug. 6 at the Palladium box office, online and by phone at 317-843-3800.

Rascal Flatts announced it was disbanding in 2020, though its future remains uncertain after a planned farewell tour was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rascal Flatts had 14 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country charts, including "Bless the Broken Road," "Here Comes Goodbye," "My Wish" and "What Hurts the Most."

The group was nominated for four Grammy Awards and won numerous trophies at the Academy of Country Music Awards, CMT Awards, Country Music Association Awards and People's Choice Awards.