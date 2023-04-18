Randy Travis making special appearance at Brown County Music Center in July

Tickets for the July 22 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. ET.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Legendary country singer Randy Travis, the original Randy Travis Band and guest vocalist James Dupré are coming to Nashville, Indiana, this summer.

Dupré and the band will perform all 16 of Travis' No. 1 songs, including "On The Other Hand," "Forever and Ever, Amen" and "Three Wooden Crosses." The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Travis will also make a special appearance at the concert.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. ET, and can be purchased on Brown County Music Center's website and Ticketmaster. Fans can also buy tickets at the box office, which is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

Travis released his first album, "Storms of Life," in 1986, which reached the top of the U.S. Billboard Country Albums chart.

He has released 23 albums and has won numerous awards throughout his career, including six Grammy Awards, five Country Music Association Awards and 10 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Dupré co-starred with Travis in the 2015 film, "The Price," and made it to the knockout round of Season 9 of "The Voice."