His passing was announced on the hit Netflix show's Instagram page Wednesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENNESAW, Ga. — The family of the hit Netflix show "Queer Eye" is mourning the loss of one of its stars, Tom Jackson.

He died on March 3 at the age of 63, according to an online obituary.

His passing was announced on the show's Instagram page Wednesday afternoon. According to his obituary, he had a long battle with cancer.

Jackson wasn't a member of the "Fab 5," but he appeared in the reboot's premiere episode, in which he told the cast, "You can't fix ugly" before they helped improve his lifestyle and outlook on life.

He was a Georgia Peach native who grew up in Kennesaw, according to his Twitter page.

it’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eye family. Rest in peace, Tom Jackson pic.twitter.com/OiNpT3IneA — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) March 9, 2023

"It’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eye family. Rest in peace, Tom Jackson," the social media post read.

Since the announcement of Jackson's death, hundreds of fans have expressed their sadness in the comments section of the post.