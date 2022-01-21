Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first baby: 'We are overjoyed'

The couple said a surrogate gave birth to the baby on Jan. 15.

Baby Jonas is here.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas announced on their Instagram pages Friday that they welcomed their first child together. She said a surrogate gave birth to the couple's baby on Jan. 15.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the couple's statement said.

The couple did not reveal their baby's name or sex.

In 2018, the actor and musician married in India in a set of lavish ceremonies. The couple were engaged after four months of dating.

The couple had been open about their desire for kids, with Jonas previously saying he "definitely" wanted to be a father someday.

"I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick," he said, according to Celebretainment. "With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age. And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday."

Chopra's credits as an actress include "The Matrix Resurrections" (2021) and "Baywatch" (2017), not to mention several music videos with Nick Jonas.

Jonas started his musical career with brothers Kevin and Joe as the "Jonas Brothers," also starring in several Disney Channel movies. After the group disbanded in 2013, he went on to release his own solo albums. He also reunited with his brothers in 2019 to release the chart-topping single "Sucker."