'Based on a True Story' actresses discuss America's true crime obsession, working with Kaley Cuoco

Priscilla Quintana and Liana Liberato star in "Based on a True Story," with all eight episodes now streaming on Peacock.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's no surprise of America's current obsession with true crime.

In Peacock's "Based on a True Story," a pregnant real estate agent (Kaley Cuoco) and former tennis star (Chris Messina) try to get themselves out of financial struggles by creating a true crime podcast — with a "killer twist."

Priscilla Quintana ("Good Trouble," "Pandora") and Liana Liberato ("Scream VI," "Light as a Feather") star as Cuoco's character's wealthy friend and her younger sister who lives with her, respectively.

"We're both disruptors, but in completely different ways," Quintana said of her and Liberato's roles in the show. "My character intentionally causes a little bit of mayhem, and Liana's character, Tory, is a sweet, innocent girl who messes everything up for them."

Both actresses had nothing but praise on working alongside Cuoco, best known for her roles in "The Big Bang Theory" and "The Flight Attendant."

"Kaley is such a pro. The fact that she did this pregnant — she was weeks away from her due date by the time we wrapped the show," Liberato said. "She was such a champion, she's so talented, she's literally like a comedic genius."

"We had so much fun. We could not stop laughing," Quintana said. "There were so many times where we just had to cut because we were just laughing so hard. She's fun, but on top of that, she's so professional. She's so kind to everyone, no matter who you are on set."

And don't think Quintana and Liberato don't get their regular fixings of true crime.

"I'm always popping my headphones in and doing chores and listening to true crime. That's sort of the status quo for me," Liberato said.

"This morning, I got up around 4, and the first thing I put on was a podcast called 'Crime Junkie.' I was listening to it straight out of the gate, right in the morning," Quintana said.