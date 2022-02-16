'Pretty Woman: The Musical' comes to Indianapolis

13News' Karen Campbell sat down with one of the actors in the Broadway musical – Alex Gibbs, who plays the character David Morse.

INDIANAPOLIS — A great sign of life getting back to the way we once knew it.

"Pretty Woman: The Musical" is on stage at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre through Sunday.

It puts the classic movie we all know and love to music.

Campbell: "What attracted you to the role of David Morse?"

Gibbs: "I think it was the opportunity for me. I guess representation in the musical, but also in a role where I would have a legacy and that of a character really trying to uphold a legacy and be true to the employees that he has. Because David Morse, he ultimately, he wants to look out for all of his employees and he doesn't want anyone to buy them out or to short change them in the long run."

Campbell: "What is it specifically about 'Pretty Woman' that made you say, 'I want to be a part of this?'"

Gibbs: "We were one of the first tours to come back out, and we were coming out into a pandemic at that, so my biggest fear was, 'am I going to be taken care of while I'm out on the road? And am I going to be safe?' And what I can say is, Jerry Mitchell, Paula Wagner, the entire stage management, the entire crew, they made sure we have been cared for."

Campbell: "What can an audience expect when they come out to see 'Pretty Woman?'"

Gibbs: "They can expect to feel all the nostalgia that they felt from the film. There's a lot of resemblances from the film. They can also expect to hear some really great music and some really great singing that is original."

Campbell: What are some things you do to prepare for this?"

Gibbs: "I have a notebook that I have written down about David Morse, no matter how crazy, left-wing, right-wing it may be. I will actually create my own improv right before I go on stage. Right before I go on stage, I deliver the line and that way it stays fresh and organic."

"Pretty Woman: The Musical" will play at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre through Feb. 20 for eight performances.

Tickets are on sale and available at Ticketmaster. Groups of 10 or more may call 317-632-5183.