Post Malone to perform at Ruoff Music Center this summer

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Rapper Post Malone is coming to Noblesville this summer.

The singer-songwriter will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, July 8. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. ET. VIP, Citi cardmember and Platinum presale tickets will be available for purchase Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, May 18 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

In conjunction with the concert announcement, Post Malone announced his fifth full-length album, "Austin," will come out July 28, and his new single, "Mourning," will be released Friday, May 19.

Known professionally as Post Malone, Austin Richard Post released his first single, "White Iverson," in 2015, which reached No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Since then, he has had 11 songs reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including No. 1 hits "Rockstar" (featuring 21 Savage), "Psycho" (featuring Ty Dolla $ign), "Sunflower" (with Swae Lee) and "Circles."