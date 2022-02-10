Post Malone to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in October

Tickets for the Oct. 2 show go on sale to the general public Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Post Malone is bringing his 33-city Twelve Carat Tour to Indianapolis in the fall.

The Grammy-nominated rapper will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Oct. 2. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOTE: The video above is a report about Live Nation hiring hundreds of employees ahead of the summer concert season.

Post Malone's fourth full-length album, titled "Twelve Carat Toothache," was released June 3 and debuted at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

The nine-time Grammy nominee has had 10 songs reach the Top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, including chart-toppers "Circles," "Sunflower" (with Swae Lee)," "Psycho" (featuring Ty Dolla Sign) and "Rockstar" (featuring 21 Savage).

"I Like You (A Happier Song)" (featuring Doja Cat) will be Post Malone's next radio single.