New roller coaster under construction at Cedar Point for 2023: Park shares first photos of Wild Mouse

The Wild Mouse roller coaster will feature spinning cars along 1,312 feet of orange track.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point may be closed for the season, but the Sandusky amusement park is already gearing up for 2023 as crews begin construction on their new Wild Mouse roller coaster.

Park spokesperson Tony Clark shared several photos from the construction site in a new Cedar Point blog this week that gives a first look at pieces of the track being installed.

“The first pieces of Wild Mouse include the base support network and the final turn into the brake run,” Clark posted.

You can see one of his photos from the construction site in the tweet below...

🎶Come with me...and you'll be...



...in a world of pure controlled chaos!🎶



See what's happening inside the park in today's blog entry.



LEARN MORE: https://t.co/U2iyagrebx pic.twitter.com/w73LTGXIBJ — Tony Clark (@TonyClarkCP) November 8, 2022

Wild Mouse, which will be Cedar Point’s 18th roller coaster, is set to make its debut when the park opens next year on Saturday, May 6.

“A nod to the park’s original Wild Mouse coaster, the modern version will provide a ride experience the original couldn’t – its cars will spin 360 degrees as they navigate the ride’s 1,312 feet of bright orange track,” park officials said.

Wild Mouse will stand 52 feet tall with six mouse-themed cars and one cheese-themed car.

“The coaster’s free-form spinning action changes with the number of riders aboard each car, providing one-of-a-kind experiences with no two rides being exactly the same,” according to Cedar Point.

Guests must be at least 42” tall to ride the Wild Mouse with a “supervising companion” or 48” tall to ride alone.

Editor's note: Video in the player above features a front-seat ride on the park's Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster, which also undergoing construction to become a "reimagined ride experience."

The Wild Mouse is just one element of Cedar Point’s reimagined Boardwalk, which also includes a new Grand Pavilion.

“The bi-level complex will be home to a new restaurant featuring culinary items not found anywhere else in the park (plus many traditional favorites), a lake view bar for relaxation and conversation, indoor and outdoor seating, plus viewing decks with unparalleled panoramas of Cedar Point, the Cedar Point Beach and the Lake Erie shoreline.”

Cedar Point demolished the Wicked Twister roller coaster earlier this year in order to make room for the new Boardwalk features.

Other Boardwalk highlights will include: