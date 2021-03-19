Cedar Point reveals new plan that could result in ride lines closing early during 2021 season

Some Cedar Point attractions may have their lines closed prior to park closing "to accommodate riders within park operating hours."

Picture this… You just got off a pulse-pounding experience sitting in the front seat of Millennium Force with a few minutes to spare before Cedar Point officially closes for the night – but you’re still craving one last adrenaline rush before hitting the road. There’s still five minutes left, you can make it to Steel Vengeance, right?

That’s a scenario many coaster enthusiasts have probably accomplished in previous seasons. This year, however, Cedar Point has announced something new that may impact your push to get in that last-minute ride on one of their signature roller coasters.

“Also new this year, due to the popularity of some attractions, ride lines may close prior to park closing time in order to accommodate riders within park operating hours,” Cedar Point’s Tony Clark announced. “We want to ensure that our team is ready to have these attractions up and running for everyone the next operating day.”

The announcement comes as Cedar Point is less than two months away from opening its gates for the 2021 season on May 14, which includes longer park hours compared to the shortened schedule in 2020 due to COVID-19.

So what's in store for the park's 150th anniversary season when it opens in May? Here's a breakdown of everything you can expect.

