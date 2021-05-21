Cedar Point removes mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests, park will not ask for proof of vaccination

Unvaccinated guests ages 10 and older are still required to wear a face covering while indoors throughout the park unless actively eating or drinking.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is making some changes to its mask policy for guests who are fully vaccinated heading into the park’s second weekend of the 2021 season.

FULLY VACCINATED GUESTS

Park officials now say face coverings are recommended – but no longer required – for fully vaccinated guests whether indoors or outdoors. That’s a change from the park’s initial mask policy when the 2021 season began last weekend, which required all guests ages 10 and older to wear a face covering while indoors unless actively eating or drinking.

Park spokesperson Tony Clark says Cedar Point will not be asking guests to provide proof of vaccination, telling 3News they will rely on the honor system.

UNVACCINATED GUESTS

Cedar Point says unvaccinated guests ages 10 and older are still required to wear a mask while indoors – unless actively eating or drinking. Unvaccinated guests, however, are not required to wear a mask outdoors unless it’s not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing.

“Face coverings should completely cover the nose and mouth, and not have exhalation valves or vents, which allows virus particles to escape,” Cedar Point says.

It was previously announced that masks are no longer required on rides.

WHAT IS THE SPECIFIC MASK GUIDANCE?

Here is exactly how Cedar Point describes its updated COVID mask policy:

All guests age 10 and older who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear face coverings while indoors unless actively eating and drinking. Face coverings for guests who are not fully vaccinated are recommended but not required outdoors unless it is not possible to maintain 6’ of social distancing. Face coverings are recommended but not required indoors or outdoors for guests who are fully vaccinated if social distancing cannot be maintained. Face coverings should completely cover the nose and mouth, and not have exhalation valves or vents, which allows virus particles to escape.

WHAT OTHER PRECAUTIONS ARE IN PLACE?

Reservations are still required in order to enter the park as Cedar Point continues its operations with limited capacity.

A health screening questionnaire is being conducted by employees at all entrance gates.