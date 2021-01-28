Cedar Point announces May opening date for 2021 season

The roller coaster capital of the world is set to honor its 150th anniversary season starting May 14, 2021.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Good news, Cedar Point fans! The roller coaster capital of the world has announced plans to open for the 2021 season on Friday, May 14. The opening date was revealed Thursday afternoon in an e-mail.

“To ensure you and your family enjoy the park safely, several operational changes will be in effect upon our reopening,” park officials noted in the e-mail. “Complete details on our enhanced health and safety measures, along with out full events listing and operating calendars will be released on our website soon.”

When asked if the park had any additional details after the opening date announcement, Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark told 3News: "Nothing else to share at this time."

Cedar Point was initially planning to kick off its 150th anniversary season last May, but the park’s opening was pushed back until July 9 due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead of celebrating the milestone during their shortened 2020 season, park officials decided to move the 150th upgrades into 2021. This includes:

Opening of the new Snake River Expedition boat ride

Town Hall Museum renovations

Celebrate 150 Spectacular immersive nighttime parade and show

Reminder: If you had a 2020 season pass, it is still valid for the entire 2021 season.

For the duration of their 2020 season, Cedar Point operated with mandatory masks, reduced park hours, temperature checks and multiple other safety precautions. The traditional HalloWeekends event was also canceled and replaced with Tricks and Treats Fall Fest, which park officials said was done to "enable better social distancing and capacity management." The Cedar Point Shores waterpark was also closed for all of 2020.

So are you excited for May 14, 2021? If you can't wait and you need a quick Cedar Point fix, take a virtual front seat ride on Top Thrill Dragster below: