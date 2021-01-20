x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Entertainment

Pixar favorites return in 'mini-shorts' on Disney+

Nine bite-sized stories will be released on the streaming platform Friday, Jan. 22.
This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15. (Disney/Pixar via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — Some of Pixar's most popular characters are back!

"Pixar Popcorn" is a collection of "mini-shorts" starring characters from classic Pixar films, such as "Finding Nemo," "Coco," Toy Story" and more.

The following bite-sized stories will be released on Disney+ Friday, Jan. 22: 

  • "Dancing with the Cars" ("Cars")
  • "Unparalleled Parking" ("Cars")
  • "Soul of the City" ("Soul")
  • "Cookie Num Num" ("The Incredibles")
  • "Chore Day the Incredibles Way" ("The Incredibles")
  • "Dory Finding" ("Finding Nemo")
  • "A Day in the Life of the Dead" ("Coco")
  • "To Fitness and Beyond" ("Toy Story")
  • "Fluffy Stuff with Ducky & Bunny" ("Toy Story")

RELATED: 'The Muppet Show' joins Disney+ in February

RELATED: First time buyers for Disney World annual passes out of luck