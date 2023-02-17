P!nk to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in November

Tickets for the Nov. 7 show go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Singer-songwriter P!nk is coming to downtown Indianapolis this fall.

The three-time Grammy winner will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Alternative rock band GROUPLOVE ("Tongue Tied") and DJ KidCutUp will open each show on the 14-city fall tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. ET. Presale tickets from Verizon Up, Citi and VIP packages will be available Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

P!nk released her ninth studio album, titled "Trustfall," Friday, Feb. 17. Previously released singles include "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," the title track and "When I Get There."

She has had 15 songs reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including "So What," "Just Give Me a Reason" (featuring Nate Ruess), "Raise Your Glass" and "Get the Party Started."

P!nk has won three Grammys: Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals ("Lady Marmalade" with Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim and Mya), Best Female Rock Vocal Performance ("Trouble") and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals ("Imagine" with Herbie Hancock, India.Arie, Seal, Konono Nº1, Jeff Beck and Oumou Sangaré).