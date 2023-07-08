Rose Byrne, Zooey Deschanel go head to head in final season of 'Physical'

Director and executive producer Stephanie Laing previews the third and final season of the Apple TV+ dramedy, with new episodes streaming Wednesdays.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the late Olivia Newton-John first said in the early 1980s, let's get "Physical!"

The Apple TV+ dramedy starring Rose Byrne ("Bridesmaids," "Neighbors") follows Sheila Rubin, who struggles with personal demons, but things change when she discovers aerobics.

"Rose Byrne is incredibly collaborative and fearless," director and executive producer Stephanie Laing said. "She really is our fearless leader, riding the balance between comedy and drama like no one else."

In the series' third and final season, Sheila seems to have finally overcome her insecurities and is in a good mindset — until she sees a new sitcom star and aerobics instructor (Zooey Deschanel) on TV.

"When Annie Weisman created the show and wrote the character of Kelly, we didn't really think of anyone except for Zoey," Laing said. "Kelly's character is from the golden era of television when they can sing, dance and act, and we all know Zoey is fabulous at all of those things."

In the first two seasons of "Physical," Byrne's character battles self-deprecating thoughts. But in the final 10 episodes, she withstands negative thoughts in her head from Deschanel's character.

"One of the things that's been great for me to direct over the majority of all seasons is tracking that voiceover and progression of it," Laing said. "Bringing Zooey's voice into that really opened it up for Rose's performance."