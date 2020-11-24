Peyton Manning to host "College Bowl" reboot on NBC

Peyton's brothers, Cooper and Eli, will serve as executive producers on the show, which originally debuted on radio in the 1950s.

INDIANAPOLIS — Super Bowl champion quarterback Peyton Manning is about to become a game show host.

NBC announced Tuesday the former Colts quarterback will host "College Bowl," a quiz show that features students competing "for life-changing scholarships." According to Variety, the show debuted as a radio program in the 1950s, then moved to TV. It aired on CBS for four seasons before a seven-year run on NBC.

“I’ve always loved intense college competition, so I’m thrilled to be part of the team bringing back ‘College Bowl,'” Manning said.

Teams of college students from 12 selected schools will battle head-to-head in a bracket-style tournament. Teams will vie for the most points over four rounds to determine a champion.

The show will be a family affair for Manning, whose brothers, Cooper and Eli, will executive produce the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cooper Manning will also serve as a "sideline reporter" on the show.

“Peyton’s love for competition, sport and education makes him the perfect host and partner. It will be so much fun to showcase these college rivalries and, more importantly, the incredibly smart and talented students behind them," said Jenny Groom, executive vice president of unscripted content at NBCUniversal.

Manning led the Colts to a win in Super Bowl XLI in 2007, then won a second championship eight years later with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50, which was the last game of his career.

After his playing career, Manning has continued to appear in several TV commercials and is the host of "Peyton's Places" on ESPN+.

Also Tuesday, Manning was announced as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, along with his Colts teammate, Reggie Wayne.