Pete Davidson, John Mulaney bringing stand-up comedy show to Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — Comedians and actors Pete Davidson and John Mulaney are coming to Muncie.

The stand-up comedy show will be at the Emens Auditorium on Saturday, Oct. 7. It is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets are priced between $79.50-$149.50, before fees.

The event will be a phone-free experience. Upon arrival to the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Attendees will keep their possessions at all times, but they will only be accessible in designated "Phone Use Areas" within the venue. Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue.

Davidson is best known as a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" and his roles in "The King of Staten Island," "Bupkis," "The Suicide Squad" and "Bodies Bodies Bodies."

He can next be seen in the dramedy "Dumb Money," which centers on the GameStop stock saga. The movies opens nationwide Friday, Sept. 29.

Mulaney was a writer and five-time host on "Saturday Night Live" and is best known for his roles in "Big Mouth," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" and "Oh, Hello on Broadway."