Peso Pluma postpones Gainbridge Fieldhouse show amid alleged threats from drug cartel

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular Mexican musical artist is postponing shows in Indianapolis and other cities amid threats allegedly made against him by members of a drug cartel.

Live Nation announced Thursday afternoon that regional Mexicana artist Peso Pluma postponed the concert originally scheduled for Sept. 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The concert will now take place on Oct. 31, 2023. Tickets for the rescheduled show will be honored on the new date.

Pluma is scheduled to perform Oct. 14 in Tijuana. Banners attributed to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel threaten violence against the singer if he appears at the Tijuana show.

"This goes to Peso Pluma, refrain from presenting yourself on Oct. 14, because it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue," the banner reportedly reads, according to a translation by TMZ.

At least four banners were reportedly hung around Tijuana threatening Pluma.

According to Complex, some of Pluma's song lyrics reference cartels and drug kingpins. On Sept. 10, he reportedly sang the initials "JGL" to 100,000 fans at a music festival in Mexico City, a reference to Joaquín Guzmán Loera, better known as "El Chapo," the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel, the biggest rival of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, NBC News reported.

The artist and his representatives have not responded to an NBC News request to determine if the postponement in Indianapolis and other cities is connected to the threat.