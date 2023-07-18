Pentatonix previews world tour coming to Noblesville

Tickets are now on sale for the Saturday, Aug. 26 concert at Ruoff Music Center.

INDIANAPOLIS — A cappella group Pentatonix is about to embark on a world tour, with a stop planned in central Indiana.

Tickets are now on sale for the Saturday, Aug. 26 concert at Ruoff Music Center and start at $29,50, plus fees, for lawn seats. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Pentatonix first rose to fame in 2011 when the group won the third season of NBC's "The Sing-Off," a television competition show featuring a cappella acts.

Since then, Pentatonix has released 11 albums, won three Grammys and had a cameo appearance in "Pitch Perfect 2."

"The thing I'll say I'm most proud of is that we grew up together," said Kevin Olusola, who does the beatboxing and vocal percussion for the group. "In so many ways, we've changed, but because of that, we've also had more nuances into how we make music."

As for the upcoming tour, Olusola said to expect a lot of covers fans know, original songs and an onstage collaboration with opening act, Lauren Alaina.

"I think you're gonna see certain things you've probably never seen us do before with instruments," Olusola said. "We are continuously expanding ourselves, and we want to show how expansive we've become on stage."

And the Christmas holiday season is a popular time each year for Pentatonix, who has three Top 2 songs on the U.S. Billboard holiday chart: "Little Drummer Boy" (No. 1), "Mary, Did You Know?" (No. 1) and "Hallelujah" (No. 2).