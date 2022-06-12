Pentatonix to perform holiday hits in Indianapolis

Tickets for the Dec. 6 show go on sale to the general public Friday Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. ET.

Pentatonix is bringing its Christmas-themed concert to Indianapolis this holiday season.

The a cappella group's upcoming tour, titled "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular!," will make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Indiana natives Girl Named Tom, who won the 21st season of "The Voice," will open each show on the tour.

Pentatonix is releasing its sixth holiday album, titled "Holidays Around The World," on Oct. 28.

The group, comprised of Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee, has sold 10 million albums worldwide since winning the third season of NBC's competition show, "The Sing-Off," in 2011.

Pentatonix's popular Christmas covers include "Little Drummer Boy," "Mary, Did You Know?" and "Hallelujah."