Pentatonix to perform at Ruoff Music Center Aug. 26

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A cappella super group Pentatonix announced the North American leg of their world tour Tuesday, including a stop in Noblesville at Ruoff Music Center.
Special guest Lauren Alaina will join the group for the North America dates, which start Aug. 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Noblesville show will be Saturday, Aug. 26.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets will be available Thursday, Feb. 23 to Patreon members. To become a Patreon member, click here.
Pentatonix received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday — the first a cappella group to get the honor.
Since their start in 2011, the group has been recognized for their musical talents, including three Grammy wins from four nominations.
The group recently wrapped up its most successful Christmas tour, playing for more than 200,000 people across 22 cities, including Indianapolis.