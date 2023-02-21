Pentatonix to perform at Ruoff Music Center Aug. 26

Tickets for the concert go on sale Feb. 27, with presales starting Feb. 23.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A cappella super group Pentatonix announced the North American leg of their world tour Tuesday, including a stop in Noblesville at Ruoff Music Center.

Special guest Lauren Alaina will join the group for the North America dates, which start Aug. 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Noblesville show will be Saturday, Aug. 26.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets will be available Thursday, Feb. 23 to Patreon members. To become a Patreon member, click here.

Pentatonix received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday — the first a cappella group to get the honor.

GET READY NORTH AMERICA! ☀️🎶



We’ll be hitting the road for a brand new tour this summer! Tickets for ✨ Pentatonix: The World Tour ✨ will go on sale to the public starting MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH at 10AM local time. pic.twitter.com/OO8VSbCUOd — Pentatonix (@PTXofficial) February 21, 2023

Since their start in 2011, the group has been recognized for their musical talents, including three Grammy wins from four nominations.