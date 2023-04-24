Pearl Jam performing at Ruoff Music Center this summer

Tickets for the Sept. 10 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Rock band Pearl Jam announced a nine-show tour for the summer, with a stop planned in Noblesville.

The band will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Sunday, Sept. 10. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Rock band Inhaler ("Cheer Up Baby," "Love Will Get You There") will open the Indianapolis concert.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, which requires advance registration to buy tickets. Click here to register.

Pearl Jam, currently comprised of Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder and Matt Cameron, has released 11 studio albums, all of which reached the top 5 of the Billboard 200.

The band has had six songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Mainstream Rock and Alternative Airplay charts, including "Daughter," "Who You Are," "Given to Fly" and "Better Man."