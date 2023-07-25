Patti LaBelle to perform at Brown County Music Center in October

Tickets for the Oct. 15 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Legendary R&B singer and actress Patti LaBelle is coming to Nashville, Indiana, this fall.

The Grammy Hall of Fame member, often referred to as the "Godmother of Soul," will perform at Brown County Music Center on Sunday, Oct. 15. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased on Brown County Music Center's website and Ticketmaster. Fans can also buy tickets at the box office, which is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LaBelle, 79, has sold more than 70 records worldwide in a career spanning seven decades. In addition to the Grammy Hall of Fame, she has been inducted in the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Apollo Theater Hall of Fame, and Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame.