Patti LaBelle, Monica, After 7 to perform at Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration

The star-studded Music Heritage free outdoor concert will be Friday, July 15 at the American Legion Mall.
Credit: Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Patti LaBelle performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 7, 2017, in New Orleans.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Black Expo is celebrating its 51st Summer Celebration this year with a star-studded concert.

Legendary R&B recording artist Patti LaBelle, multi-platinum selling singer Monica, and Indianapolis-formed group After 7 will headline the Heritage Music free outdoor concert.

"We are excited that this year's Summer Celebration, a showcase of Black Culture in our state, is returning full fledge this summer," IBE President Tanya Mckinzie said in a press release. "We are blessed to have Patti, Monica, and After 7 grace the stage at our free outdoor concert and look forward to celebrating with statewide community and guests from across the country."

The concert will be Friday, July 15 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Mall in downtown Indianapolis.

While the concert is free to the public, there will be a limited number of VIP seats available to purchase for $75. Those tickets can be purchased online while they last.

Events for the 51st Summer Celebration will be held July 15-17. For more information, go to indianablackexpo.com or call 317-925-2702.

