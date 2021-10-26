Paranormal Cirque performances coming to Indy area

Paranormal Cirque will expose the audience to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus and cabaret with a new European-style flare.

INDIANAPOLIS — People looking for some frightening entertainment right before Halloween can check out Paranormal Cirque in the parking lot at Castleton Square Mall.

Paranormal Cirque will expose the audience to a unique creation of combined theatre, circus and cabaret with a new European-style flare. It is also recommended for a mature audience due to adult language and material. Children 13 to 17 are able to attend with an adult.

Here is the schedule at Castleton Square Mall:

Oct. 28 (Thursday) - 7:30pm

Oct. 29 (Friday) - 7:30pm

Oct. 30 (Saturday) - 6:30pm & 9:30pm

Oct. 31 (Sunday) - 5:30pm & 8:30pm

Nov. 1 (Monday) - 7:30pm

Nov. 2 (Tuesday) - NO SHOWS SCHEDULED

Nov. 3 (Wednesday) - 7:30pm

Nov. 4 (Thursday) - 7:30pm

Nov. 5 (Friday) - 7:30pm

Nov. 6 (Saturday) - 6:30pm & 9:30pm

Nov. 7 (Sunday) - 5:30pm & 8:30pm

The show will then be at the Greenwood Park Mall parking lot from Nov. 11-21.

Tickets are priced starting at $10, and a special $5 off promotion is being offered for levels 1, 2 and 3. You can call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for either area. You can also purchase tickets by calling that number or clicking here.