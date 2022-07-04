Paramore coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in June 2023

Tickets for the June 5 show go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. ET.

Rock band Paramore is coming to Indianapolis in June 2023.

The band will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, June 5. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with openers Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Click here to register for two presale opportunities.

Paramore will release its first album in nearly six years on Feb. 10, 2023, titled "This Is Why."

The band has been nominated for four Grammy Awards, winning one in 2015 for Best Rock Song ("Ain't It Fun").

Paramore has had four songs reach the Top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100: "Misery Business" (No. 26), "The Only Exception" (No. 24), "Still Into You" (No. 24) and "Ain't It Fun" (No. 10).