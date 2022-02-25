OneRepublic to perform at Ruoff Music Center this summer

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — In coordination with the release of their new single, "West Coast," OneRepublic announced a 40-city tour this summer, including a stop in Noblesville.

The Grammy-nominated band will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, July 30. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Christian rock band NEEDTOBREATHE ("Multiplied," "Washed by the Water") will open each show on the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. ET. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. ET until Thursday, March 3 at 10 p.m. ET.

OneRepublic is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keyboardist Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher.

The band has released five studio albums and was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2009 for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal ("Apologize").

OneRepublic has had three songs reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100: "Apologize" (No. 2), "Counting Stars" (No. 2) and "Good Life" (No. 8).