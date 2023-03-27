ODESZA coming to Ruoff in September

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Emmy-nominated EDM duo ODESZA is coming to Ruoff Music Center on Sept. 3, 2023.

Special guests include Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA, and QRTR & Plan.

An artist presale, that can be accessed via Laylo, will start Wednesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. Presale will run through the week and end on Thursday, March 30 at 10 p.m.

General sale will begin Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. on odesza.com.

ODESZA and the nonprofit REVERB are continuing their partnership to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour and take action on the climate crisis.

In addition to a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band will be supporting REVERB’s climate portfolio, which funds projects that measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution, address climate justice, and directly decarbonize the music industry.

Fans will have the ability to join the effort by visiting ODESZA's Action Village at every show.

The duo's tour last year sold more than 450,000 tickets throughout its amphitheater run with numerous sold-out, multi-night performances.

ODESZA also recently attended the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards in support of their nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album for "The Last Goodbye"(released via Foreign Family Collective/Ninja Tune) and released their new single “To Be Yours (feat. Claud)”.

Full ODESZA 2023 Tour Dates

June 14 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell

June 30 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

Aug 30 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Sept 1 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept 2 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sept 3 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sept 8 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept 9 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept 12 - Bristol, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Sept 14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sept 16 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Sept 20 - Palms Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

Sept 29 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept 30 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

Oct 4 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Oct 6 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Oct 12 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

Oct 13 - Kansas City, MO - T Mobile Center

Oct 19 - Mexico City, MX - Sports Palace

ODESZA 2023 Festival Performances

June 10 - Governors Ball - New York, NY

June 17 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

June 22 - Electric Forest - Rothbury, MI

Aug 3-6 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL