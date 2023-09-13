'NUTCRACKER: Magical Christmas Ballet' looking for child dancers for Indianapolis performance

Auditions will be held Sunday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Premier Academy of Dance, located at 8405 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Avon.

AVON, Ind. — Calling all kid dancers!

The "NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet" is holding open auditions for its upcoming performance at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

Dancers ages 6 to 17 are invited to audition, and children will be cast as Party Children, Mice, Little Snowflakes, Star Sprites, Star Maidens and junior corps de ballet for the Act II Spanish, Chinese, French, Arabian and Slavic variations. All costumes are provided by the company.

Following the initial rehearsal period, the children's cast will rehearse for 6-8 weeks prior to the show.

There is no charge for instruction, but all youth dancers cast in the show must pay a participation fee to help cover costume maintenance and other related administrative costs.

Over the show's 31-year history of touring North America, nearly 100,000 children have performed with the international casts of "NUTCRACKER: Magical Christmas Ballet." The 2023 production stars principal dancers from opera houses of Ukraine and features 40 artists from Japan, Italy, Turkey and more.