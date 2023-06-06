Noblesville theater offering free movie tickets for educators this summer

The ticket is only valid for showtimes beginning before 5 p.m. Tickets must be redeemed onsite at the theater's box office.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A movie theater chain is recognizing the hard work educators and school staff put in throughout the school year by offering free movie tickets.

All educators and school staff with proper identification or proof of school employment can get a free movie ticket at Emagine theaters Wednesdays from June 21 through July 20.

The ticket is only valid for showtimes beginning before 5 p.m. Tickets must be redeemed onsite at the theater's box office.

Click here for showtimes at the Egamine Noblesville theater, located at 13825 Norell Road, near East 136th Street and Campus Parkway.

The offer is valid at the following Emagine locations:

Indiana

Emagine Noblesville

Emagine Portage

Illinois

Cinema Chatham Powered by Emagine

Emagine Batavia

Emagine Frankfort

Michigan

Emagine Birch Run

Emagine Canton

Emagine Hartland

Emagine Macomb

Emagine Novi

Emagne Palladium

Emagine Rochester Hills

Emagine Royal Oak

Emagine Saline

Emagine Woodhaven

Quality 10 Powered by Emagine

The Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine

The Riviera Powered by Emagine

Minnesota

Emagine Delano

Emagine Eagan

Emagine East Bethel

Emagine Lakeville

Emagine Monticello

Emagine Rogers

Emagine Waconia

Emagine White Bear

Emagine Willow Creek

Wisconsin