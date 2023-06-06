Noblesville theater offering free movie tickets for educators this summer

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A movie theater chain is recognizing the hard work educators and school staff put in throughout the school year by offering free movie tickets.
All educators and school staff with proper identification or proof of school employment can get a free movie ticket at Emagine theaters Wednesdays from June 21 through July 20.
The ticket is only valid for showtimes beginning before 5 p.m. Tickets must be redeemed onsite at the theater's box office.
Click here for showtimes at the Egamine Noblesville theater, located at 13825 Norell Road, near East 136th Street and Campus Parkway.
The offer is valid at the following Emagine locations:
Indiana
- Emagine Noblesville
- Emagine Portage
Illinois
- Cinema Chatham Powered by Emagine
- Emagine Batavia
- Emagine Frankfort
Michigan
- Emagine Birch Run
- Emagine Canton
- Emagine Hartland
- Emagine Macomb
- Emagine Novi
- Emagne Palladium
- Emagine Rochester Hills
- Emagine Royal Oak
- Emagine Saline
- Emagine Woodhaven
- Quality 10 Powered by Emagine
- The Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine
- The Riviera Powered by Emagine
Minnesota
- Emagine Delano
- Emagine Eagan
- Emagine East Bethel
- Emagine Lakeville
- Emagine Monticello
- Emagine Rogers
- Emagine Waconia
- Emagine White Bear
- Emagine Willow Creek
Wisconsin
- Emagine Geneva Lakes