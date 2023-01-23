Nickelback to perform at Ruoff Music Center in August

Tickets for the Aug. 19 show go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Rock band Nickelback announced its 2023 Get Rollin' Tour, which includes a stop in central Indiana.

Nickelback will perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, Aug. 19. The concert is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Country singers Brantley Gilbert ("Bottoms Up," "You Don't Know Her Like I Do") and Josh Ross ("First Taste of Gone," "On a Different Night") will open each show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. ET. Fan club and VIP package presales will be available Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. ET.

Nickelback, currently comprised of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger, and Daniel Adair, has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.

The band has had six songs reach the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Far Away," "How You Remind Me," "Photograph" and "Someday."