Nick Swardson to perform standup comedy show in Indianapolis this fall

INDIANAPOLIS — Actor and comedian Nick Swardson is performing his latest standup comedy routine in Indianapolis in the fall.

Swardson will bring his "Make Joke From Face Tour" to the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre on Saturday, Sept. 10. The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.

From 2003 to 2009, Swardson portrayed Terry Bernadino on "Reno 911!"

He is also known for his frequent collaborations with Adam Sandler, such as "Click," "I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry," "You Don't Mess with the Zohan," "Just Go with It" and "Grown Ups 2."

Swardson's other notable film credits include "The Benchwarmers," "Blades of Glory" and "Grandma's Boy."