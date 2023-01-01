Nick Cannon welcomes his fifth child of 2022

She's Cannon's 5th child to be born this year, but the only one mothered by his wife, model Alyssa Scott.

LOS ANGELES — You may have been busy this year, but you probably weren't as busy as Nick Cannon.

The Masked Singer host fathered his 12th child this year.

His newest daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, was born on December 14.

She's Cannon's 5th child to be born this year, but the only one mothered by his wife, model Alyssa Scott.

The other four children all have different moms.

Scott announced the birth on Instagram Thursday.

