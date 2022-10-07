Newfields Harvest Nights returns for October

In its third year, and establishing a new local tradition, the display includes a ghost train, projections and a spider stomp.

INDIANAPOLIS — Harvest Nights, the spooky, not scary spectacle, returns to Newfields for the month of October.

A collection of 2,500 jack-o-lanterns lights up a path for an after-dark experience fit for the whole family.

*NOTE: The video accompanying this story is from 2021's Harvest Nights.

"I've watched parents that come back with their kids and all of a sudden, they're kids too," said Jonathan Berger, vice president of Marketing and External Affairs at Newfields. "Just the amount of pumpkins we have, the jack-o-lanterns as far as the eye can see, I think it turns everybody into a little kid again remembering those nostalgic times of Halloween and their childhood."

New this year, guests are invited inside Lilly House, also known as "Mischief Manor."

Harvest Nights runs through Oct. 30.