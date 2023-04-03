Men's challenges in fatherhood and marriage explored in new documentary

The documentary encourages a man to stay involved with his children regardless of the outcome of his relationship with their mother.

INDIANAPOLIS — You could be a part of the premiere of a brand new documentary right here in indianapolis. "Missing Pieces" is directed by an Indianapolis native and focuses on fatherhood and marriage in the Black community.

"This film celebrates Black fathers who are doing their best and have fought to protect, nourish and prepare their children for success," said director John Harris.

Harris said he came up with the idea for the film last year when talking with friends about how they were brought up as children.

"I always tell people my dad gave me a great work ethic, but he didn't teach me how to be a man. He didn't teach me how to marry or what to look for in a woman," Harris said. "So my take is that they walk away inspired and encouraged to go be with their kids, regardless of the outcome between the mom and him. As long as that kid is important to you, there's no reason for you not to be there."

Harris said he hopes to make a difference in the community and encourage families to come out.

"If you have a young man that you're having some issues with or even a father. Bring both if you want," Harris said. "I think it'll be good for women to come out because they'll get to see, they'll get to hear men tell their stories and what they've been through. How the impact has changed their lives."

You can catch the premiere of "Missing Pieces" Saturday night at 6 p.m. at the historic Madame Walker Legacy Center on Indiana Avenue.