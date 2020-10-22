Netflix releases trailer for Indiana-based 'The Prom,' starring Meryl Streep, James Corden

The upcoming film adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical debuts Friday, Dec. 11.

INDIANAPOLIS — Who's ready to safely go to prom during the pandemic?

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming film, "The Prom," based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

The film stars 21-time Oscar nominee Meryl Streep, talk show host James Corden, 5-time Golden Globe winner Nicole Kidman and Grammy winner Andrew Rannells as four Broadway has-beens who are looking for a career resurgence. They travel to the fictional town of Edgewater, Indiana, for some good press by standing with a high school student (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman), who is banned from taking her closeted girlfriend (Tony nominee Ariana DeBose) to prom.

Indiana native and Warren Central High School graduate Ryan Murphy ("Glee," "American Horror Story") directed and produced the film.

The Broadway production, nominated for seven Tony Awards, closed Aug. 11, 2019 after more than 300 performances.