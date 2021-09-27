Necropolis Underground open for its 31st season

Necropolis Underground will be open every Friday and Saturday through Halloween.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's one of the largest indoor haunted houses in the country and it's already open for the Halloween season. Necropolis Underground will be open every Friday and Saturday through Halloween.

It will also be open on two Sundays, Oct. 24 and 31.

Tickets start at $35. Purchase them online here.

They're offering a brand new festival area with tarot card readings, an escape room, and an axe throwing station. It also features four different haunts guests can walk through.