Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke and Mario to perform in downtown Indianapolis this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — Chart-topping performers Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke and Mario are embarking on a 15-city tour, with a stop planned in downtown Indianapolis.

The singers will perform at the TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park on Sunday, Sept. 10. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. ET. Artist, Live Nation and Citi cardmember presale tickets will also be available.

Ne-Yo has had 12 songs reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including "So Sick," "Because of You," "Closer" and "Miss Independent." He has been nominated for 16 Grammys, winning three: Best Contemporary R&B Album ("Because of You"), Best Male R&B Vocal Performance ("Miss Independent") and Best R&B Song ("Miss Independent").

Thicke has had 13 songs reach the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Adult R&B Songs, including "Blurred Lines," "Lost Without U," "Look Easy" and "For the Rest of My Life." He has been nominated for five Grammys.