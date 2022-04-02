"The Thing About Pam" is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, and stars Renée Zellweger as the titular character.

ST. LOUIS — The story of a Troy, Missouri, murder and the investigation into the crime is a little more than a month away from debuting as an NBC miniseries. On Thursday, NBC published the first trailer for the show.

"The Thing About Pam" is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria, and stars Renee Zellweger as Pam Hupp, the woman who was charged with the crime nearly 10 years later.

In 2011, Betsy Faria was found stabbed to death in her Lincoln County home. She was a close friend of Hupp at the time.

Hupp was also listed as the sole beneficiary of Betsy's life insurance policy, a change that occurred shortly before Betsy's death. She was also the last person to see Betsy alive.

Faria's husband, Russ, spent two years in prison for the crime before he received a new trial. He was later found not guilty.

In 2020, Russ and an insurance company for the Lincoln County police officers who investigated Betsy Faria's death agreed to a settlement worth more than $2 million.

Hupp is currently serving a life sentence for the 2016 killing of Louis Gumpenburger.

Prosecutors have previously said they believe the murder of Gumpenburger was all part of her plan to distract from the investigation into Betsy Faria’s murder.

The Betsy Faria murder case was the subject of multiple episodes of "Dateline" and was eventually turned into a podcast, also called "The Thing About Pam".

"Murder. Greed. Lies. You may think you know Pam Hupp from Dateline... but you’ve never seen her like this," the description from the YouTube video said.

The trailer said the show will debut on March 8.

You can watch the trailer below or by clicking here.

In addition to Zellweger, the cast includes Katy Mixon as Betsy Faria, Glenn Fleshler as Russ Faria, Judy Greer as Leah Askey, the Lincoln County prosecutor on the case, and Josh Duhamel as Joel Schwartz, Russ Faria's defense attorney.