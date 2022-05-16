NBC announces fall primetime lineup

Camila Cabello will replace reigning champion coach Kelly Clarkson for the 22nd season of "The Voice."

LOS ANGELES — Yes, we are all sad about "This Is Us" ending May 24 after six seasons and 106 episodes, but the show must go on. NBC announced its fall 2022 primetime lineup Monday morning, which includes returning favorites and new additions.

"The Voice" will be back for its 22nd season, but reigning champion coach Kelly Clarkson won't be, as pop singer Camila Cabello joins for her first season as a coach, alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

New shows debuting in the fall include "Quantum Leap," a reimagined sci-fi drama based on the popular 1980s-1990s series, and "Lopez vs. Lopez," a working-class family comedy starring George Lopez.

And back by popular demand, Wednesdays feature three hours of "Chicago" dramas, while "Law & Order" fans get three consecutive hours Thursdays.

Here is the full lineup:

Mondays

8-10 p.m. — "The Voice"

10-11 p.m. — "Quantum Leap" (new)

Tuesdays

8-9 p.m. — "The Voice"

9-10 p.m. — "La Brea"

10-11 p.m. — "New Amsterdam"

Wednesdays

8-9 p.m. — "Chicago Med"

9-10 p.m. — "Chicago Fire"

10-11 p.m. — "Chicago P.D."

Thursdays

8-9 p.m. — "Law & Order"

9-10 p.m. — "Law & Order: SVU"

10-11 p.m. — "Law & Order: Organized Crime"

Fridays

8-9 p.m. — "Capital One College Bowl"

8-8:30 p.m. — "Lopez vs. Lopez" (premieres in November)

8:30-9 p.m. — "Young Rock" (returns in November)

9-11 p.m. — "Dateline NBC"

Saturdays

8-9 p.m. — Encores of drama series

9-10 p.m. — "Dateline Weekend Mystery"

10-11 p.m. — "SNL Vintage"

Sundays

7-8:20 p.m.— "Football Night in America" (also live on Peacock)

8:20-11 p.m. — "NBC Sunday Night Football" (also live on Peacock)

NBC's holiday programming will see the return of country music icon Dolly Parton in the film "Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas," as well as Miley Cyrus hosting New Year's Eve celebrations for "Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party."

Returning shows in the midseason include "The Blacklist," "American Auto" and "Grand Crew." "Night Court," a sequel to the 1980s-1990s sitcom will also debut midseason.

Click here for more information.