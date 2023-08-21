Wynonna Judd to kick off 15-city tour in Indianapolis this fall

Tickets for the Oct. 26 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Country music legend Wynonna Judd is kicking off her 15-city fall tour in downtown Indianapolis.

The chart-topping singer will perform at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre on Thursday, Oct. 26. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. ET. Fan club and VIP package presale tickets go on sale from Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. ET.

According to a news release, the tour will feature songs from Judd's first two solo albums "Wynonna" and "Tell Me Why" — and will be performed in order. Then, Judd will conclude with her other hits and The Judds' classics.

Judd, who has been nominated for four Grammy Awards, has released nine solo albums.

She has had four songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts: "She Is His Only Need," "I Saw the Light," "No One Else on Earth" and "To Be Loved by You."