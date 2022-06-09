Music festival coming to Garfield Park this weekend

Bands like Vampire Weekend, Chvrches, Bastille and Milky Chance, among others, will be performing at the WonderRoad festival this weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — Popular contemporary bands like Vampire Weekend, Chvrches, Bastille and Milky Chance, among others, will be performing at the WonderRoad festival this weekend. The event will be held Saturday and Sunday at Garfield Park.

"I think Indianapolis is just a great music town. I mean, you take a look at all the shows that are happening this week, our event this weekend," said Dan Kemer, event organizer and partner with MOKB Presents. "Always super supportive and open to new music."

The festival is for all ages and will have two main stages with at least one band playing at all times.

"People are really stoked," Kemer said. "Vampire Weekend doesn't tour a lot, Milky Chance doesn't tour a lot. Chvrches has only been through once or twice before. We're really excited."

Here's the full concert lineup for the festival:

Saturday: Vampire Weekend, Chvrches, Hippo Campus, Wrabel, Ripe, Noga Erez, John Harvie, Motherfold, 81355, Goldpark, Detention, Fern Murphy, Huckleberry Funk and the Vindys.

Sunday: Lord Huron, Bastille, Mat Kearney, Milky Chance, The Blue Stones, Reignwolf, Taylor Bannett, Des Rocs, Leah Kate, Hembree, The Protest, .waverunner and The Palace.

General admission tickets are available online for $199.50 for an adult two-day ticket, and $119.50 for an adult single-day ticket. Parking passes are available online in advance for $25. Festival-goers can also pay for parking onsite if there are still spots available.