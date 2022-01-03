Willie Nelson bringing Outlaw Music Festival to Ruoff Music Center

The legendary country artist will take the stage with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Charley Crockett and Brittney Spencer.

Willie Nelson is set to perform live at Ruoff Music Center June 26 at 4 p.m. The country music star will take the stage with his family and friends for the Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

Other acts joining him include Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Charley Crockett and Brittney Spencer. The concert will be part of the Coors Light Concert Series at the venue.

"The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can't wait to get back on the road again," Nelson said in a press release.

The festival started in 2016 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Since then, it's become of the North America's biggest annual touring franchises. Artists including Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Eric Church and Sheryl Crow have all been a part of it.

Presale tickets for this year's show in Noblesville will be available Tuesday at 10 a.m. to Citi card holders. Other fans will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation using the offer code "SHOWTIME."