'Weird Al' Yankovic bringing tour to Brown County

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Famed comedy recording artist "Weird Al" Yankovic is going on tour and making a stop in Brown County.

The artist, known for his punny parodies of popular tunes will perform 133 shows across North America for "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill Advised Vanity Tour."

The tour kicks off in Poughkeepsie, New York, on April 26. Weird Al will perform at Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Comedian Emo Philips will open the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at browncountymusiccenter.com and ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in the box office at Brown County Music Center, which is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Psssst! Tour dates are up!https://t.co/r2poJlEIH2 — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) December 3, 2021

While Weird Al is best known for his parodies, this tour will be comprised of his non-parody material. Pulling from his catalog of 14 studio albums, he promises a different set list every night. The shows — all played in smaller, more intimate venues — will also feature no costumes, props or video screens.