The Wallflowers to perform in Carmel in April

Led by singer-songwriter Jakob Dylan, The Wallflowers will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 26.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Wallflowers are the latest additions to the schedule at the Center for the Performing Arts.

Led by singer-songwriter Jakob Dylan, Wallflowers will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 26.

The Wallflowers rose to fame in 1996 with the album Bringing Down the Horse and its hit singles “6th Avenue Heartache” and “One Headlight.”

Dylan revamped the band for the latest album Exit Wounds.

Tickers start at $35 and go on sale Jan. 20 at 10 a.m.